Villarreal vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

So here we are — the quarter finals. This the the stage is where the Champions League separates the good from the truly elite teams, and Bayern Munich must to progress to keep hold of their position as one of the best in Europe. Standing in our way is Villarreal CF, a Spanish side hailing from a town whose entire population would fit inside the Allianz Arena.

As Juventus found out in the Ro16, they are not to be underestimated. Villarreal are no Bundesliga team — they’re Europa League champions, and their coach Unai Emery is one of the most underrated tactical minds in the business. As one of the youngest coaches in the Europe, Julian Nagelsmann has never progressed further than the QFs in his career. Today, he’ll need to bring his A game if he wants to change that.

Luckily for him, Bayern Munich have the tools required to do it. The attack boasts the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, and Leroy Sane — the highest scoring front line in the entire competition. The midfield is bolstered by the return of Leon Goretzka to partner Joshua Kimmich, with the young Jamal Musiala waiting in the wings if Goretzka happens to be unavailable. And the defense — well, there’s a strong chance Alphonso Davies could play, which changes the complexion of the tie further.

Nagelsmann has everything he needs to make it to the semis. Now all he has to do is get Bayern off the right start. It would be a shame if things had to be left for the second leg in Munich, because that’s not how Liverpool or Man City played their games. No, we need to perform to our standard today.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

