Julian Nagelsmann still hopeful for a Marcel Sabitzer surge at Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer finally opened up his Bayern Munich scoring account with his late goal in the 4-1 win over SC Freiburg after coming on as a second half substitute. Even with his first goal, his time at Bayern has not exactly been covered in glory since joining from RB Leipzig this summer along with Julian Nagelsmann and Dayot Upamecano. Even at a cut rate price of 15-million euros, far more was expected from the Austrian playmaker.

When Sabitzer was celebrating his goal in Freiburg, you could see just how much it meant to him to finally open his scoring account at the club that he’s idolized since he was a young boy. Speaking in the post match press conference, Nagelsmann emphasized how important it was for Sabitzer to finally crack his draught. “The goal was incredibly important for him. It was still a phase where everything was a bit confused in the entire stadium and on the pitch (the substitution confusion)”, he said (Sport1). Nagelsmann wasn’t noticeably jubilant on the touchline when Sabitzer’s goal went in, but he was still happy for him. “I’m extremely happy for him,” he said.

Because of the fact that his tenure at Bayern thus far hasn’t quite worked out as it would’ve been expected, Bayern’s front office is not entirely against the idea of a potential summer sale. For that to happen, though, they would want at least a 15-million euros offer, which is what they paid to get him from Leipzig. They would want to break even at the very least on him.

Despite the front office’s openness to a potential transfer this summer, Nagelsmann remains quite hopeful that Sabitzer can turn his fortunes at the club, using the Freiburg goal as a sort of a launching pad. He also mentioned that Bayern’s number 18 has been performing quite admirably in training at Sabener Strasse. “Above all, I wish for him that he finds his peak here, because this is also a dream club for him. And I hope that he’ll get even better on track with the goal,” Nagelsmann explained.

There’s not much time left this season, but it’s certainly enough for Sabitzer to make an impact for Bayern when called upon. The remaining Bundesliga and Champions League matches could be massive for Sabitzer’s future either with the club, or elsewhere if he winds up leaving during the summer transfer window.