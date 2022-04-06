Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala not concerned with position, excited for Champions League

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala understands the magnitude of being able to compete in the Champions League and is relishing the thought of competing against Villarreal.

“The Champions League anthem is very special. I’ve been hearing the anthem since I was a little kid. Now that I’m standing on the pitch and hearing it, it’s just incredible and fun. It’s an honor for m,” Musiala told FC Bayern TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The Champions League is one of the biggest competitions in the world. It’s special to me because I’ve been following all the games since I was very young. There are so many top players in this tournament — it’s sensational to watch and fun to play. It’s really special to me.”

Musiala has been moved around a bit this season, but does not mind seeing his role or position shift.

“I just enjoy being on the pitch, no matter where. But since I was young, I’ve played in attack more often, for example on the wing or as a number 10. I definitely feel most comfortable there,” Musiala said. “But I enjoy playing in all positions. I take everything and it’s good for my development.”