Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez ready for Villarreal showdown

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is very familiar with Villarreal and knows that his squad will not have an easy task in entering Estadio de la Cerámica looking for a victory.

“It’s not a big stadium over there. I’ve played there before, they press you right from the start. The fans will play a role. We have to stay calm. We know what we have to do,” said Hernandez (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Unai Emery is) a great coach. Everywhere he went there was success. Villarreal are having a good season and he’s doing a fantastic job there. But we are also strong and confident. We’re ambitious and we want to get through to the next round.”

Hernandez knows he will play a key role for Bayern Munich in the match and is expecting the Rekordmeister’s fans to help the squad throughout the match.

“I’m adapting better and better to the team. I always want to do my best on the pitch. I’m very happy and I’m feeling better and better here,” the Frenchman remarked. “No matter where we travel, we always have our fans with us. Tomorrow is an important game, the fans will support us from the first to the last minute. We have great fans and they are always with us, no matter where we play.”

Finally, Hernandez commented about the return of Leon Goretzka and what that means for the squad.

“It’s nice to have him back. He’s an important player and a leader in the team. He gives us creativity and physicality in midfield. We’re all happy he’s back,” said Hernandez.