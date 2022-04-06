Change of plans? Bayern Munich might be nixing loan idea for Tanguy Nianzou

Just a few weeks ago, Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou appeared to be slated for a loan assignment during the 2022/23 season.

Since that point, however, some things have changed as the club prepares for a future without standout center-back Niklas Süle. Süle, of course, will be leaving for Borussia Dortmund in July, which left Bayern Munich scrambling to talk to players like Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, Torino’s Gleison Bremer, SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter.

Christensen seems to have opted for a future with FC Barcelona, while Rüdiger’s salary was an obstacle. The transfer fees for Schlotterbeck and Bremer were too rich for Bayern Munich’s blood and Ginter has not convinced the Rekordmeister’s bosses of his quality.

All of that has left the club to push Nianzou into the mix for next season according to Bild. With Bayern Munich not in the market for a center-back, Nianzou will reportedly fill that role as a fourth central defender and be a part of a defensive unit that is expected to be based on a back-three next season.

For now, the talks of a loan have been silenced.

Tell us what you think about this news in the poll below: