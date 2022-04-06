Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller focused on Villarreal, but would love an eventual match-up with Manchester City

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has always wanted to be able to face his old coach, Pep Guardiola, but the Bavarians and Manchester City have not been able to sync up in European play.

While the Germany international is full focused on his squad’s Champions League tie against Villarreal, he knows there is potential to see Guardiola down the road.

“I’ve been wishing for a game against Pep’s team since 2016. As our former coach, Pep left a lasting impression on us - not just because of our success. Pep shaped the way we play football,” said Müller (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “The dominant style of play that he teaches his teams is something special and I would personally like to have the experience of playing against him as an opponent. That would be exciting, but until then we’re fully focused on the next game against Villarreal.”

If things don’t work out during this Champions League season, Müller could always just wait until the summer. Bayern Munich and Manchester City are rumored to be set to do battle in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.