Villarreal vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League quarter final first leg full coverage

The quarter finals of the Champions League are here, and Bayern Munich are set to travel to Spain to take on Europa League reigning champions Villarreal CF. Unai Emery has proven time and time again that he’s a tactically astute manager who can get his team to punch above its weight, and Bayern will have to be careful to not fall prey to his machinations like Juventus did.

Julian Nagelsmann has never won a Champions League quarter final, which is not a big deal at his age. What will be a big deal is if he fails to get past Villarreal. Bayern Munich cannot afford to fall in the QFs for a second season in a row, especially when the draw seems to be set up in a favorable way with the second leg at the Allianz Arena. So Nagelsmann needs to be careful, and bring his A game.

If you’re interested in our coverage of the draw itself, check out our full draw stream here. This thread is exclusively for the first leg only, which will be played in Spain.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out