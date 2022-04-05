Report: Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui closing in on deal with Bayern Munich

According to Sky journalist Matteo Moretto, Bayern Munich is getting “close” to a signing of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Mazraoui has been heavily courted by FC Barcelona, but could be changing his mind after a late rush by Bayern Munich and its executives. In need of a player to man the right wing-back position for next season, the Bavarians might have found their man:

El Bayern está muy cerca de Mazraoui. Fuentes de la negociación confirman que el acuerdo NO está cerrado, pero muy avanzado. El Barça, q sigue en la carrera, pierde terreno. El jugador siempre se ha sentido más atraído por los culés, pero el proyecto alemán realmente puede ganar. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 5, 2022

Bayern is very close to Mazraoui. Negotiation sources confirm that the agreement is NOT closed, but very advanced. Barça, who is still in the race, loses ground. The player has always felt more attracted to the Catalans, but the German project can really win.

Transfer czar Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayern Munich is working on a package deal of sorts with super-agent Mino Raiola. In addition to Mazraoui, Bayern Munich would also acquire Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been steadily linked to the Rekordmeister for months: