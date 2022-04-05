Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies named CONCACAF 2021 Player of the Year

Bayern Munich wonderkid Alphonso Davies has been named CONCACAF 2021 men’s player of the year, after helping qualify Canada qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the second time in their nation’s history. This will be the first time they have been to the World Cup since 1986.

Davies appeared in seven World Cup qualifying games for Canada in 2021, not including earlier rounds of qualifying. The team went undefeated with Davies in the lineup and Davies made seem massive plays for the Canadians during those matches. The most memorable of those came from a highlight-reel goal against Panama in a 4-1 home victory.

Even when he wasn’t on the pitch, he was supporting his team by cheering them on during his Twitch live streams. Davies has really changed the view of football in the country and has given the Canadians a sense of pride in football that they have never felt before. Watch out for Canada at the World Cup once has returned to the lineup!