Bayern Munich setting trends: Pep Guardiola says he’ll play with 12 men vs Atletico Madrid

To normal people, the momentary 12th man snafu that occurred when Bayern Munich faced SC Freiburg on Saturday was a just simple error. To Pep Guardiola however, it was inspiration. Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League quarterfinal clash against Atletico Madrid, the former Bayern boss said he’d go with some “incredible tactics” to defeat the Spaniards.

What are those tactics? Well, here’s a quick look:

Pep Guardiola sarcastically says he is going to overthink the game tomorrow. "Tonight I will do incredible tactics. We will play with 12." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 4, 2022

Simon Stone might think he’s being sarcastic, but he doesn’t know Pep like we do. This is a man who almost played Manuel Neuer in midfield, and KHR had to talk him out of it. He has something planned for sure.

Then again, playing with 12 men in the Champions League is nothing new. Just ask Real Madrid — they’re experts on the subject. In fact, Pep himself knows exactly what it’s like, check out Jude Bellingham’s disallowed goal vs Man City last year.

Of course, making the 12th man an actual player rather than a referee would be a bold new step for a manager who has done everything else in football. If Pep can somehow pull it off, then kudos to him. Man City would be truly unstoppable then.