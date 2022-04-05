 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bayern Munich setting trends: Pep Guardiola says he’ll play with 12 men vs Atletico Madrid

Julian Nagelsmann is such an innovator — even Pep is following him!

By Ineednoname
/ new
Manchester City Press Conference Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

To normal people, the momentary 12th man snafu that occurred when Bayern Munich faced SC Freiburg on Saturday was a just simple error. To Pep Guardiola however, it was inspiration. Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League quarterfinal clash against Atletico Madrid, the former Bayern boss said he’d go with some “incredible tactics” to defeat the Spaniards.

What are those tactics? Well, here’s a quick look:

Simon Stone might think he’s being sarcastic, but he doesn’t know Pep like we do. This is a man who almost played Manuel Neuer in midfield, and KHR had to talk him out of it. He has something planned for sure.

Then again, playing with 12 men in the Champions League is nothing new. Just ask Real Madrid — they’re experts on the subject. In fact, Pep himself knows exactly what it’s like, check out Jude Bellingham’s disallowed goal vs Man City last year.

Of course, making the 12th man an actual player rather than a referee would be a bold new step for a manager who has done everything else in football. If Pep can somehow pull it off, then kudos to him. Man City would be truly unstoppable then.

In This Stream

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 12 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...