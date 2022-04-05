Bayern Munich II power past Schweinfurt with big first half

Bayern Munich II put up a big first half to smash FC Schweinfurt 5-1 on Monday. It was a big win for the young Bavarians as they look to keep a shot at promotion alive.

Gabriel Vidovic led the way with two goals, and goals were also scored by Hyunju Lee, Malik Tillman, and Armindo Sieb. Lee’s goal was his first since joining the club. Edin Hyseni scored a last minute consolation goal to deny Bayern II the clean sheet.

See full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Früchtl - Marušić, Lawrence (46. Janitzek), Feldhahn - Booth (46. Kabadayi), Tillman (46. Kern), Scott (71. Metu), Vidović - Lee (71. Herold), Sieb, Copado

“We played a very good first half. In the first half we played very dominantly, created a lot of chances and scored a lot of goals,” head coach Martin Demichelis said. “The goal I conceded annoyed me a bit, but in the end it was a great performance from the whole squad.”

Bayern II are now nine points clear of third place Schweinfurt with two matches in hand. They also remain ten points back of first place SpVgg Bayreuth with one match in hand. Bayern II will be back at it on Friday this week with a trip to Aschaffenburg.