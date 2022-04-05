Didi Hamann thinks Bayern Munich should sign SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck

With Niklas Süle set to leave Bayern Munich, it was assumed that the Bavarians would be looking to fill tat void with a transfer.

While the latest news indicates that the Rekordmeister will roll with who they have on today’s roster for next season, former Bayern Munich player and noted pundit Didi Hamann thinks the club should pursue SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

“There’s one in Freiburg at the minute, Schlotterbeck who played against Holland recently for the German national team. He’s only young, left footed and he’s not only technically very good, but he’s also tough. In my opinion, this is the obvious target. They tried at Christmas, but Freiburg wanted too much money, so to get him on a free would be the ideal choice,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips, as made exclusively available to Bavarian Football Works. “He plays with the national team now and he plays like he’s been there forever. He’s a brilliant player and I know it’s a huge step up from Freiburg to Bayern, but I think he’s the type of player and character who could do that because he’s a leader.”

When Hamann looks at Bayern Munich’s center-backs for next season and Julian Nagelsmann’s back three-based formation, he thinks that Schlotterbeck could fill a valuable role.

“At the moment, Bayern play with three French lads in (Benjamin) Pavard, (Dayot) Upamaceno and (Lucas) Hernandez and Alphonso Davies to return. I think it’s important that they have someone who commands that backline and organizes others around him,” Hamann said. “Champions League football helps attracts players, but the one thing Bayern don’t have at the moment is an organizer, so that’s why they concede so many goals and give away so many chances.”