Report: Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Nico Schlotterbeck eyeing Borussia Dortmund move

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, rumored Bayern Munich transfer target, SC Freiburg defender, and Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck is in deep discussions with Borussia Dortmund.

Per Plettenberg, Schlotterbeck and his agent met with BVB three weeks and the 22-year-old wants to join BVB. The problem could be SC Freiburg’s asking price, as Breisgau-Brasilianer reportedly wants more than €20 million:

News #Schlotterbeck: Secret meeting between his mgmt, player & #BVB bosses 3 weeks ago in Dortmund! BVB wants him. NS wants to join BVB. Negotiations with Freiburg ongoing. SCF want more than €20m! #FCBayern no topic. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc @westsven @Sky_Jesco — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 4, 2022

If SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund can agree on a fee, Schlotterbeck would join current Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Süle to form a new-look backline for BVB, which will feature (arguably) two of the three best German center-backs on the planet.

Schlotterbeck was rumored to be of interest to Bayern Munich to help replace Süle. The Rekordmeister, however, has apparently decided to forego submitting a proposal to SC Freiburg or any other club as Bayern Munich probably will not be looking to add another center-back after all.

Instead, Die Roten will look to sign a midfielder and a player to fill the void at right wing-back.