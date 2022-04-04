Exhausted Bayern Munich demolished by Wolfsburg

A long week from hell finally ended for Bayern Munich on Sunday with a huge 0-6 thrashing at the hands of Wolfsburg. The loss effectively ends the race for the 2021/22 Frauen Bundesliga, days after Bayern were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern have had three matches in a week where they were absolutely decimated by COVID and injuries. Last weekend against Essen, Bayern had one senior field player on the bench. Midweek against PSG, Bayern were without twelve players, forcing the Bavarians to travel to France with only two field players on the bench — an 18 year old and a 16 year old from Bayern II.

Thankfully, a few of those players — Jovana Damnjanovic, Sarah Zadrazil, Viviane Asseyi, and Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir — returned to the squad today, but Sydney Lohamnn missed the match due to, you guessed it, COVID.

Wolfsburg scored three goals in each half, and every single goal was scored by a different player. With nine players still out, the exhausted Bavarians were no match for Wolfsburg.

“We didn’t start the game that badly. The first ten minutes were balanced,” head coach Jens Scheuer said. “Wolfsburg took the lead with a great one-on-one action and we missed out on the equalizer. Unfortunately, after that we made too many individual mistakes. These need to be analyzed now.”

There are no words to describe the feelings after that game. The past 10 days have been a pure mental rollercoaster for players and staff. You are working so hard for peek-time and you are not being able to enjoy it. But we will come back. @FCBfrauen — Bianca Rech (@jayjayrech33) April 3, 2022

Bayern XI: Leitzig (46. Rúnarsdóttir) - Glas, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Gwinn (46. Beerensteyn) - Magull (46. Vilhjálmsdóttir), Zadrazil, Simon (85. Landenberger) - Bühl, Damnjanović, Schüller (66. Asseyi)

Wolfsburg now lead the Frauen Bundesliga by four points over Bayern with three matches remaining. It’s hard to imagine Wolfsburg slipping up and allowing the Bavarians back into things.

The women’s game will now head into their final international break of the season. For Bayern, it is a welcome break that will allow everyone to return from COVID. However, there are no breaks. When they return from the international break, Bayern will host Wolfsburg at the FC Bayern Campus in the Semifinals of the DFB Pokal.