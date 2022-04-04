Bavarian Podcast Works S4E29: Is the Bundesliga title race dead, previewing Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, Germany’s World Cup group, and more!

What a week, huh? Bayern Munich returned to action with a dominant (if controversial) 4-1 win over SC Freiburg, taking their lead in the Bundesliga to 9 points with only 6 games left to play. With the Champions League quarter finals now upon us, there’s plenty to talk about as we prepare for the business end of the season.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss:

Is the Bundesliga title race done and dusted?

Complaining about how bad Borussia Dortmund have been this season.

INNN makes a bold prediction about the title race. Does Schnitzel agree?

prediction about the title race. Does Schnitzel agree? Why RB Leipzig will probably be Bayern’s main challenger for the title next season.

Skip to around 11 minutes if you’re only here for the Villarreal preview.

How might Julian Nagelsmann line up against them? Talking about lineup options and the availability of Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, and Robert Lewandowski.

About the opponents: How did Villarreal beat Juventus to make it to the UCL quarters?

Schnitzel tries to force INNN to make a prediction about the game.

Should Leroy Sane play on the right or left against Villarreal?

Will Niklas Sule return to the starting XI? Who does he push out — Upamecano or Nianzou?

Closing out with our review of Germany’s World Cup group. Can Germany get out of this one?

