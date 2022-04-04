Didi Hamann doesn’t see an easy solution should Robert Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich

For many Bayern Munich fans, the thought of losing Robert Lewandowski is extremely troubling.

Worse, the thought of having to find someone remotely capable of replacing what Lewandowski can do should give everyone agita. There are not many players who can even come close to filling Lewandowski’s boots and just about the only like-for-like replacement would be Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Former Bayern Munich player and noted pundit Didi Hamann said it would have to be Haaland or no one — and even then, Haaland is not quite at the level of Lewandowski just yet.

Indeed, we are at the “Haaland oder nichts” stage of things should Lewandowski leave Bavaria.

“To be honest, I don’t see anybody bar Haaland at the minute. Either way it will be a downgrade, I don’t think Haaland is on the same level as Lewandowski right now. The question will be whether the club opts to give him another year on the top of the year he has left or whether they want to give him another two years, I’m not sure,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips as made exclusively available to Bavarian Football Works.

Hamann is not quite sure how it will all play out with Lewandowski just yet, but the 48-year-old does not sound optimistic that a replacement would be readily available.

“It’ll be in the negotiations with Lewandowski and his team, but if he was to leave then I don’t see a center-forward being suited apart from Haaland. They way Bayern play with the wingers, you need someone who can play up front on his own. They need someone with a bit of pace and physicality, and I don’t see anyone other than Haaland at the moment,” Hamann said.

Lewandowski has been linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain among others.