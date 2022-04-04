Medhi Benatia talks differences between Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain

The former Bayern Munich player talks about the differences between his former club and the French club Paris-Saint Germain. The retired Moroccan player talked with Footmercato and explained the key differences.

“The problem is that sometimes, they [PSG] buy players who think they are above the club, and this is the result. I played for Juventus and Bayern Munich, clubs with a strong identity, there, the respect for the institution matters a lot.“

Medhi Benatia wasn’t that long at Bayern Munich, only two seasons, but the former defender got to know Bayern’s structure and mentality. “The words ‘Bayern Munich’ are strong. There’s never anyone who will come and think for a second that they are above the club, not even someone who wrote the history of the club like Franck Ribéry.”

Benatia thinks that PSG’s players still have a lot to learn and thinks that Parisians could learn a thing or two from him: “On the pitch, he [Ribery] was giving his best and sweating for the jersey. The same case was at Juventus, but this is not the case for PSG players.”