Carlo Ancelotti becomes first manager to win championship in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to one of their more dominating La Liga title winning seasons in recent memory. Their 4-0 win over Espanyol was enough to secure their 35th La Liga title with four games to spare. Their lead over second place Sevilla is now 17 points.

So, why am I writing about this? Well, Ancelotti’s first La Liga title means that he is now the first coach to ever win a championship in Europe’s top five leagues (current league rankings).

England: Chelsea 2009-10 Spain: Real Madrid 2021-22 Italy: AC Milan 2003-04 Germany: Bayern Munich 2016-17 France: Paris Saint-Germain 2012-13

It’s quite the impressive accomplishment.

Shockingly, those are the only five league titles that Ancelotti has ever won. He has won multiple Cups whether they are domestic or European ones. But, boy oh boy, those second and third years of Ancelotti’s never really end up well for anyone lately.

Also, we should shout out former Bayern players Toni Kroos and David Alaba. This is Kroos’s third league title and Alaba’s first since moving to Madrid.