Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Mainz 3-1 Bayern Munich (Ruckrunde)

Sometimes, that post-title hangover can hit a team hard. Bayern Munich were sleepwalking on the pitch against Mainz today and paid dearly for it, although the scoreline is nowhere near as bad as it could’ve been. Even allowing for the fact that team captain Manuel Neuer and vice captain Thomas Muller did not start in the XI, this was an unacceptably poor performance from Bayern, characterized by a strong lack of effort and leadership. Unfortunately, since the game comes after we’ve already won the title, it doesn’t make sense to overanalyze every single thing.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Julian Nagelsmann didn’t go far enough with experimenting with the lineup.

Why Alphonso Davies’ positioning in the hybrid back-three/four system compromises his defending.

Marcel Sabitzer may have sealed his future with this game.

Bayern Munich’s mentality problem under Nagelsmann — an inability to deal with adversity.

