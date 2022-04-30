Robert Lewandowski breaks record for most away goals in a Bundesliga season

For Bayern Munich, the 3-1 loss at Mainz was not how they wanted to celebrate their first victory lap after securing their 10th straight Bundesliga title last weekend, but Robert Lewandowski still has a reason to celebrate.

With his 33rd minute goal in the match, which was nothing more than a consolation for Bayern, he broke the record for most away goals in a Bundesliga season, taking said tally to 18 on the season. His overall league tally on the season was also taken to 34 with the goal, and while there might not be enough time left to reach his record-breaking mark of 41 goals from last season, he’s still not finished yet.

Timo Werner’s mark of 17 away goals in the 2019/20 season when he was still with RB Leipzig was the previous record, jointly held with Jupp Heynckes from the 1973/74 season with Borussia Monchengladbach.

This milestone comes right on the heels of Lewandowski winning the Laureus Exceptional Achievement Award for 2022 beating out Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, and Max Verstappen to the honor.

With Lewandowski having the set the bar at 18 away goals on the season, he’ll still have one more chance to add to that tally on the last Bundesliga match day of the season when Bayern take on VfL Wolfsburg. It remains to be seen whether or not Julian Nagelsmann will make more rotations in the final two matches of the season, but judging by the lineup he started with at Mainz, you’d have to guess that Lewandowski will lead the line for Bayern for those remaining two matches. He’ll surely want to use those two occasions to bolster both his league tally for the season and the record number for away goals in a single Bundesliga season.