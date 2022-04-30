Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Not many games left to go in this season, and maybe that’s a good thing. Bayern Munich just needs to see out three more games and we can call curtains on what has been a very mediocre campaign so far.

Julian Nagelsmann has a chance to experiment with his lineup today, which means we could see almost anything. Bayern II youngsters, fringe players, back-three formations — maybe even *gasp* a rare Marc Roca appearance. When there’s nothing on the line except pride, why not have a little bit of fun? Bo Svensson and Mainz, for their part, have an outside chance of Making the Europa League next season, so they will probably play with plenty to heart. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.

