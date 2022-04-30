Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

Now that three points don’t matter anymore, only pride remains on the line as Bayern Munich travel to Mainz to close out one of the remaining games of the season. There’s a sense of purity to matches like these — no silverware on the line means that you can enjoy the football for what it is, and not the implications it’ll have on a title somewhere down the line. For the players, it’s the time to play freely. For the coach, it’s a chance to experiment.

Bayern Munich will be without Thomas Muller for the game, while Kingsley Coman (ankle) and Dayot Upamecano (personal reasons) are both doubtful. Choupo-Moting is set to start in Muller’s place near the front of the lineup, while numerous other bench players can expect to see some action against Bo Svensson’s side.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Mewa Arena, Mainz, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.