Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann dismisses Tanguy Nianzou loan rumors, but club could still add another defender

Earlier this week, we saw a story stating that Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou had become a sore subject between manager Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic.

Nagelsmann was reportedly not ready to anoint Nianzou as a permanent part of the squad because of his sometimes sloppy and inconsistent play. Meanwhile, Salihamidzic was allegedly pushing Nagelsmann to give the young Frenchman more playing time.

Nagelsmann attempted to put that report to bed.

“Loaning Tanguy out is not an option, he’ll definitely stay with us. He has developed well. He’s a great talent and for me, he’s planned as a permanent member of the squad and will play a role,” Nagelsmann said at his weekly press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

We also saw a story drop relaying Salihamidzic’s expectations for the 2022/23 squad and Nianzou was a focal point of those plans. The youngster is expected to help fill the void that will be left when Niklas Süle leaves for Borussia Dortmund.

German outlet kicker, however, is reporting that even though Nianzou is a part of the plan in Munich, the club is still in search of another option to have at center-back: