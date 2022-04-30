Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies touts Edmonton for World Cup host city

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies will be suiting up for Canada in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but with the 2026 tournament being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 21-year-old would like to see his hometown, Edmonton, as a host city.

“I think it would mean everything to the people of Edmonton. We all grew up there without much soccer around, but whenever an international soccer event has come to Edmonton, whether it was the women’s world cup, or the U-20 World Cup, people have supported the events very well,” Davies said in a recent interview with Inside World Football’s Paul Nicholson. “It will help inspire a future generation of soccer players too because it’s important for the future generation to see professional soccer in their own city, to help inspire and allow them to dream of being on the big stage themselves. The World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton show how passionate the people of Alberta are when it comes to soccer.”

Davies indicated that Edmonton has all the necessary qualities to host World Cup matches and keep crowds entertained.

“It would bring everything that city brought to me and my family when we moved here. Which is a lot of love and hospitality. Edmonton is a beautiful, diverse place, and I have no doubt they will accept the rest of the world, exactly how they accepted me and my family when we moved here,” Davies said. “Edmonton has some great facilities and there are a lot of things happening in the city, especially in the summer seasons. We have some of the best restaurants and dining in western Canada. Plus every year, Edmonton hosts some great festivals, including Heritage Days which host 60 countries who showcase their countries’ favorite foods, music, and entertainment. It’s one of the largest cultural events in the country.”