Mainz 05 boss thinks Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern Munich could shift balance of power in Bundesliga

Mainz 05 CEO Christian Heidel spoke to Sport Bild about the state of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich’s dominance, and just how much a move by Robert Lewandowski could shift the balance of power.

At this stage, Heidel thinks Bayern Munich will have to implode in a season for another team to overtake the Bavarians.

“Bayern only won’t become a champion if they make a lot of mistakes themselves and the leadership or the composition of the squad doesn’t fit at all — I don’t see that at the moment, even if there’s a lot of unrest in the media,” Heidel said. “With Julian Nagelsmann they have made a very good choice as a coach. An exciting question will be what happens on the day Robert Lewandowski leaves — it could happen that someone passes them by. But Bayern have always found players who have ensured that there is only one champion thanks to the opportunities they have developed for themselves over the past few decades. For that, everything would have to work for another team (to pass Bayern Munich). Dortmund once came close under Thomas Tuchel when they were second with 78 points. At the moment I don’t see anyone who can be that dangerous for Bayern.”

Heidel’s view is based on reality more than anything else at this stage. Bayern Munich is an overwhelming favorite each season, but if Lewandowski does leave, one misstep in replacing him could level the playing field just enough for another club ti mount a challenge to the Rekordmeister.