Breaking: Football power broker Mino Raiola has passed away at age 54

Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54.

After several days of varying reports, the Raiola Family released a statement in Saturday announcing the passing of the power agent.

Little is known about the cause of Raiola’s death, but it is known that the 54-year-old was dealing with an illness, though the extent or seriousness of that illness was not publicized.

Raiola, of course, is best known for his work in representing high-profile clients like Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba:

From the statement:

In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will be forever missed. Minos mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion. We think everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief. The Raiola Family

For Bayern Munich, this news will undoubtedly come as a shock, since Raiola was personally spearheading two key transfers for the club this summer. Negotiations for Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui were said to be progressing through Raiola as a intermediary, being the representative of the two players in question. Mazraoui was said to be a done-deal, but Gravenberch negotiations remain difficult. With Raiola gone, it remains to be seen if Bayern’s transfer plans for the upcoming summer will be affected.

For now, our condolences go out to the Raiola family and his friends. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny that he left his mark on football.