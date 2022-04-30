Bayern Munich Alumni: Toni Kroos talks Thomas Müller, Bundesliga competitiveness, and more

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has watched Bayern Munich’s dominance of the Bundesliga from afar after leaving the club back in 2014 and thinks that part of the reason the Bavarians have done so well is because the other top clubs are too inconsistent.

“The competition has to become more consistent. Teams like Dortmund or Leipzig are definitely able to keep up in certain phases, but not in consistency. It’s not just about money,” Kroos said on the Einfach mal Luppen Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Dortmund drop points against teams that have less money. In the last two or three years, Bayern has always offered opportunities, but nobody has taken advantage of it. So it doesn’t always just have something to do with Bayern.”

Kroos also thinks that Bayern Munich has earned each of its titles, mostly because of the mentality of players like Thomas Müller.

“Bayern have once again shown an outstanding performance, especially mentally. It’s no surprise they are the best team in Germany in terms of quality. But wanting it year after year and giving importance to the league title is something special,” Kroos said. “Thomas Müller, in particular, he won it 11 times. He could have said after the eighth, ninth or tenth title that it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t win it. But I have the feeling he’s enjoying defending the title year after year.”

As for how Bayern Munich looked in its first season under Julian Nagelsmann, Kroos said he thinks things are headed in the right direction.

“I believe the cooperation between Nagelsmann and FC Bayern will work better and better,” Kroos remarked.