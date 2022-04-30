Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann makes his pitch to keep Robert Lewandowski; Shocker — James Rodriguez wants to leave Al Rayyan; Arturo Vidal wants Flamengo move; Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann did not hold back on letting it be known how he feels about Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is embroiled in contract talks with the club’s brass and has been closely linked to FC Barcelona. Nagelsmann, though, wants his star player back in the fold for next season.

“It’s always good for the club to have planning security. I’d like us to reach an agreement with Lewy. I want the contract to be extended. That’s my point of view. (Erling) Haaland? You can’t compare Lewy and Haaland, they’re different types of players,” Nagelsmann said. “When it comes to transfers, I have absolute confidence in Brazzo and Oli Kahn that they will put together a top squad. I’ve already expressed my thoughts internally. But that should remain internal. It’s no use if everything is always discussed publicly.”

At best, Lewandowski’s long-term future is uncertain, but Bayern Munich seems to be totally against selling him this summer. At worst, it appears, the club will let him walk away as a free agent next summer.

Fabrizio Romano released the latest info on Lewandowski’s situation, so here you go:

• Lewandowski: in talks with Barcelona, but his priority is to discuss with Bayern - wants a 3-year deal + pay rise

• Bayern: don't want to sell & want to keep Lewandowski - other meetings planned with Zahavi

[@FabrizioRomano] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 29, 2022

As for FC Barcelona, this is how it looks from their end:

• Barcelona: in talks with Zahavi, waiting for the outcome of the Bayern/Lewandowski talks and are prepared to offer the player a 2+1 or a 3-year deal. No direct talks between clubs yet



[@FabrizioRomano] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 29, 2022

I am stunned that James Rodriguez wants to leave Al Rayyan...stunned I tell you:

James Rodriguez wants to leave Al Rayyan in the next months. The plan is to come back to European football as soon as possible. #transfers



His agent will open discussions with clubs in the coming weeks, as per @PSierraR. pic.twitter.com/sxYSZCooqO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2022

In the wake of Bayern Munich’s 10th consecutive Bundesliga title being clinched, some fans felt a little bitter thinking about what might have been for this season. While that might be natural, take a little time from thinking about what didn’t happen and focus on what did.

Winning ten straight league crowns is no joke!

On this episode, we tackle that topic and a whole lot more. This is what we have on tap:

A look at Bayern Munich’s title run and why it’s okay to just celebrate the accomplishment even if you feel like this squad should have done more.

The latest on Robert Lewandowski contract talks and where things might be headed.

Erling Haaland spent “hours” talking to Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic at the sporting director’s home...what does that mean?

Bayern Munich’s others option at striker should Lewandowski bolt.

Why that story about Bayern Munich’s last ditch effort to get Nico Schlotterbeck might be true.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal wants to make a move to South America:

Former Bayern star Arturo Vidal apparently wants to go to Brazil. According to information from Goal and Spox, the Inter Milan midfielder has given his agent permission to negotiate a move to Flamengo. Vidal’s contract with Inter runs until 2023, but the Chilean is usually only a substitute (six percent starting eleven quota). From 2015 to 2018 he played for FC Bayern, between 2007 and 2011 he also played for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

It might be a little too late for the current, talented crop of Austrians, but Ralf Rangnick will be taking over the reins as coach of Austria:

Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Austria’s new head coach. The 63-year-old, who has been interim manager at Manchester United since November, has signed a contract until 2024. Rangnick confirmed he has held talks with the United board and will still take up his two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford from the summer. He will remain in charge of the first team for the final three games of the season against Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace. “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said. “I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again. It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager. The prospect of contesting the European Championship in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

Bayern Munich has already clinched the Bundesliga title for the season, but there are still three games to go.

The Bavarians will squad off against a pesky Mainz 05 squad and Julian Nagelsmann could deviate from his normal set of starters in an attempt to give the club a chance to look at some of the lesser used boys, along with a few youngsters.

Nagelsmann’s player management will be the focal point for the match, but there is more to talk about as well, so this is what we have on tap:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some squad news on Bayern Munich.

A guess at what Julian Nagelsmann is going to do and who he is going to play.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich youth player Emirhan Demircan is one of the club’s campus jewels, but the youngster is garnering interest from Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart — where his pathway to the first team would be much easier:

Emirhan Demircan, left winger for the U17s, is still a little under the radar in public perception. According to SPORT1 information, he is considered one of the most talented young players born in 2005 within the campus. SPORT1 knows: TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart are watching Demircan, whose contract on the Bayern campus is valid until June 30, 2023. But he still wants to focus on his dream of getting a chance in Munich. For the coming season, Demircan, who can theoretically also play for the DFB, will first go to the U19s of the record champions.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could be on his way out the door (we’ve heard this before, eh?):

Paul Pogba is yet to decide on his next club as he prepares to leave Man Utd when his contract expires at the end of the season. Pogba has not received any contract offer from United since last summer and is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer for the second time. A host of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, are interested in the 29-year-old.

Newcastle United is dying to spend some money and could be poised to unload some cash for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka: