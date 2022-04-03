Report: FC Barcelona offered Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski a four-year deal

It seems like every week that passes makes it more and more likely that Robert Lewandowski will leave Bayern Munich. The Polish striker’s contract in Munich expires in 2023 and his relationship with the club is deteriorating significantly. An attractive project which has been rumored for him to join is to play for FC Barcelona.

Barcelona have completely transformed itself already under new manager Xavi and attracted some big names. Now they want to add one of Mo Salah, Erling Haaland, or Robert Lewandowski this summer. Their priority is to sign Haaland or Salah before Lewandowski, but he is still their third favorite option.

Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport pic.twitter.com/a3SpAZWXBg — GOAL (@goal) April 3, 2022

With just one year left on Lewandowski’s contract, he might try to force himself out of Bayern this summer and leave for Spain for a three or four year deal, reportedly [Sport]. Bayern will not accept less than 65 million euros but Bayern would be silly to wait a year and lose him for free.

There are a number of reasons why this is an attractive destination for Lewandowski. He has been constantly snubbed from top individual awards since he is playing in Germany, and would be valued higher elsewhere. If Lewandowski isn’t appreciated at Bayern, it wouldn’t be hard for him to find a club that appreciates him.

While there are rumors out there that Lewandowski might have already agreed to a deal with Barca, sources in Germany indicate that is not true: