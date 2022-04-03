Report: Massive* fight breaks out in Bayern Munich training

It’s April in Bavaria but apparently there’s enough snow on the ground for carnage to ensue at the Sabener Strasse. Per Bild, a massive snowball fight broke out between substitutes at Bayern Munich training on Sunday, resulting in, well ... nothing. It was a snowball fight, what did you expect?

Alphonso Davies, being Canadian and therefore in his natural element, instigated hostilities by throwing the first volley. This brought Niklas Sule, Serge Gnabry, Marc Roca, and Omar Richards into the conflict leading to complete and utter chaos. Click on the Bild link to see Davies get pelted in the back of the head with a snowball. Gnabry, Richards, and Sule are said to have “laughed manically”. By the process of elimination, we can assume that Marc Roca is the one who threw the offending projectile.

No reports of who won the fight. As a Canadian, Davies had the clear advantage over his teammates, so if they were savvy they would’ve ganged up on him to take him down early. Or maybe it was a complete battle royale scenario. Who knows? All I can envision is this clip from an episode of Spongebob:

Before you ask, yes it’s a Sunday and there’s not much (actual) news to talk about. We’ll have our podcast preview for Villarreal out by tonight so look forward to that.