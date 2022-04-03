Bayern Munich reacts to victory over SC Freiburg, the return of Leon Goretzka

Things were not always smooth against SC Freiburg, but Bayern Munich rounded into form and walked away with a convincing 4-1 victory — with some help from midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka, of course, had been sidelined for months, but was a welcomed addition to the Bayern Munich lineup against SC Freiburg.

“The result was a clear statement. It was important for us to get off to a good start in the final phase of the season. We created a lot of chances and scored good goals. It was a nice away win for us,” said Manuel Neuer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course we are all happy that Leon is back. Not many players in his position have his dynamism and athleticism. That’s why we’re glad he’s back.”

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was also thrilled to see Goretzka back on the pitch.

“I’m extremely happy for him, it wasn’t an easy time for him with the injury. Leon is important for the whole club, he’s a figurehead, and a very good footballer. It’s very, very valuable for us that he’s back,” Nagelsmann said.

Goretzka said he fed off of the energy of the Bayern Munich fans who were in attendance.

“Our fans really set a great atmosphere. I had goosebumps while warming up. Running towards the fans after my goal was a moment I’ve been waiting for for a long time. A lot of burden fell off my shoulders. I’m so happy,” said Goretzka. “Game won, goal scored, played from the start. It was a difficult time recently because there was always hope and then you get disappointed again. There’s a lot going on in your mind when you make it 1-0 and celebrate with the fans. That was a goosebump moment.”