Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski says he’s currently at his peak, can play for a few more years

Even at 33 years of age, Robert Lewandowski shows absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon for either Bayern Munich or the Poland national team. A season after breaking Gerd Muller’s single-season Bundesliga scoring record, Bayern’s number 9 has already bagged 31 league goals and a total of 45 goals across all competitions. As Bayern still competes across two fronts, he could yet break more scoring records.

In a recent interview with FC Style magazine (via Sport1), Lewandowski explained how he genuinely feels that he’s at his peak and is still on an upward trajectory. “I think so, yes,” he confidently replied when he was asked whether or not he was currently in the peak of his playing career. “Every year things are going better for me than the year before,” he added.

Lewandowski’s contract is a Bayern is a hot topic of discussion, as it’s currently set to expire next summer. Bayern assuredly want to reach an agreement for him to sign an extension, but until that actually takes place and he puts pen to paper, the tension is palpable despite the front office’s confidence a deal will be struck.

Even still, whether he finishes his career in Munich or elsewhere, Lewandowski feels that he has a few solid years left under his belt to play at the highest level, thanks largely in part to the diet and supplemental exercise regiment that his wife, Anna, has worked with him on. “If I’m perhaps at my zenith at 33, then it can go on for a few more years. The change in diet and exercise program that I started with my wife back then is now bearing fruit,” he said. Of course, the timing of carbohydrates consumption has famously coined the “dessert before dinner” phrase that’s popular amongst Bayern and/or Lewandowski fans.

Naturally, with Lewandowski’s contract situation at Bayern, there have been rumors linking him with other clubs under the pretense that he won’t renew his contract and look for a new challenge away from Munich. On the other side of that coin, Erling Haaland’s (Borussia Dortmund) name has been mentioned as a potential long-term replacement for Lewandowski as the Bundesliga’s next best striker. Speculation of such was heightened after Oliver Kahn’s February meetup in Monaco with super agent Mino Raiola, who represents Haaland along with a laundry list of European superstars.

As far as the Haaland speculation is concerned, Lewandowski isn’t bothered by it. “The question doesn’t arise for me. I know my worth and I always think the best player should play,” he said when he was asked about his Bundesliga rival.