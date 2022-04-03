Wertung der Fußballer: Bayern Munich 2021/22 (So far...)

It has been another season ravaged by injuries and the coronavirus, meaning squad has not been fully fit since October. Julian Nagelsmann experimented with multiple systems to mixed success, but seems to have found his footing now at the back end of the season after a rut in the middle of the season. This season can also be noted for the distribution of minutes to a few of Bayern Munich’s academy players who had previously been relegated to just the bench. An early elimination in the DfB Pokal was uninspiring, especially the manner of defeat (A 5-0 battering at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach), but the Bundesliga seems to be Bayern’s to take and the team is still one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

For those unfamiliar, FIFA has a player rating system from 1-99. Players from 50-65 can be considered reserve or lower division players. 65-75 are usually younger players with high potential or other lesser players. 75-85 roughly are those that one would consider top level players, and from there on all players beyond are considered world class. The rating cap is around 93-95, as no player has exceeded a 94 rating since Ronaldinho and Iker Casillas (95 each) all the way back in 2005.

Now, let’s look at what Bayern Munich’s ratings should look like in my opinion as of now a.k.a. their FIFA 23 ratings. The change denoted in the bracket showcases the change from the FIFA 22 rating given in the previous article. New transfers will retro-actively be given a new FIFA 22 rating. You can read about the 2012/13 season here, the 2013/14 season here, the 2014/15 season here, the 2015/16 season here, the 2016/17 season here, the 2017/18 season here, and the 2018/19 season here, and the 2019/20 season here. Since the season is not over, we will be assuming this is the level of performance the player will showcase until the end of the season.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 92(+1)

Neuer seems to be getting better and better with age somehow. Best keeper in the world.

Sven Ulreich - 71(+2)

Ulreich was subpar by Bayern standards when he played, but better than the 69 rating would indicate. Had a good game against Salzburg.

Defenders

Lucas Hernández - 87(+4)

Lucas has been one of the best defenders in the world this season.

Dayot Upamecano - 83(+1)

Upamecano was otherworldly at the start of the season, but towards the middle of the season lost all his steam. Hopefully he can recover.

Niklas Süle - 85(+1)

Süle at times looked like the best defender in Munich, but has had a very poor spell as of late.

Tanguy Nianzou - 74(+3)

Nianzou needs more chances. He has been excellent when he played.

Benjamin Pavard - 85(+2)

Pavard has been very underrated this season I feel. Has been very good playing his hybrid right back/centre back role.

Josip Stanišić - 72(+6)

Stanišić has developed very well this season. Hopefully he can continue to do so.

Bouna Sarr - 75(-4)

Sarr has been a nothing player honestly.

Omar Richards - 72(+1)

Omar has been serviceable when given minutes, but Nagelsmann seems not to want to give him those minutes.

Alphonso Davies - 88(+4)

Davies returned to his 2019/20 form, becoming possibly the most important player in the Bayern Munich system.

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich - 93(+1)

Every time I think Kimmich has reached his peak and cannot get better, he does exactly that. He was a genuine candidate for best player in the world throughout the first half of the season, but COVID made him lose two crucial months of playing time.

Marc Roca - 75(+1)

Roca has been solid when he played but not a lot of playing time has come his way.

Leon Goretzka - 87

Goretzka has been excellent before the injury. Hopefully his knee issues don’t persist.

Marcel Sabitzer - 80(-4)

Sabitzer has been persona non grata in Munich unfortunately.

Corentin Tolisso - 77(+3)

Tolisso spent time on the bench as usual this season, but had a resurgence in January and February with great form especially going forward.

Jamal Musiala - 83(+4)

Musiala does things with a football that make me want to marry him. If you’ve been in the match threads, you’ve seen my comments. I stand by them. He is a special player.

Attackers

Paul Wanner - 64

Wanner’s debut season for Bayern has seen him get just a handful of minutes at the end of games. There is time.

Malik Tillman - 68

Tillman has gotten just a handful minutes this season as well.

Serge Gnabry - 88

Gnabry started the season seeming like he had returned to his very best, but inconsistency saw him drop in form once again, finding himself playing as a right wing back.

Kingsley Coman - 88(+3)

Coman has let go of the curse afflicting him the last season or so. Consistent. Creative. Tricky. Dynamic. Contributes defensively.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 80(+1)

Choupo continues to be a very good servant at the end of games, getting goals from last second chances.

Thomas Müller - 90

Müller has racked up assists at an inhuman pace, but at lot of it has been due to luck if I’m being honest. He has been very good most of the season but found himself being detrimental to the team by blocking passes or missing big chances at times.

Leroy Sané - 89(+6)

Sané has become one of the finest players in the world this season.

Robert Lewandowski - 95(+1)

Lewandowski is the best player in the world by some distance. It is just not even a conversation.

What do you think of these ratings? Are there any you would change? Have I had more howlers than EA? (If you answer yes I will be under your bed tonight). The discussion is open as always.