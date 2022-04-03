Didi Hamann offers thoughts on that rumor linking Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano to Real Madrid

We all heard those premature rumors linking Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano to Real Madrid.

Even former Bayern Munich player and noted pundit Didi Hamann saw the stories. While it is way too early for the club or the player to start looking for a move, Hamann said you can never really count out Real Madrid once they set their mind to acquiring a player.

“I think if Real Madrid want him in the summer, then there’s a chance that they’ll get him. At the moment, he’s effectively third choice and he was bought to lead the line at the back for Bayern,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips, as made exclusively available to Bavarian Football Works. “If Real Madrid want him, then I think there’s a decent chance that they might get him in the summer.”

It is extremely doubtful that Bayern Munich would be willing to let Upamecano leave and maybe even less likely that the Frenchman is ready to roll after just one season. While Upamecano’s form has not been great, he does have the potential to grow into his role and excel on Säbener Straße.