Wertung der Fußballer: Bayern Munich 2020/21

Hansi Flick won everything. Full stop. What a season 2019/20 was. By those standards, the 2020/21 season was bound to be disappointing for Bayern Munich. However, we weren’t quite expecting this. An exit in the DfB Pokal to a third division side, a loss in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and a stroll through the Bundesliga as Flick said his goodbyes after a Rift™ between him and Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić. Flick’s tactics were pretty constantly solid but injuries caused the team to be ripped apart, often relying on the same three or four individuals to take the team on their shoulders.

For those unfamiliar, FIFA has a player rating system from 1-99. Players from 50-65 can be considered reserve or lower division players. 65-75 are usually younger players with high potential or other lesser players. 75-85 roughly are those that one would consider top level players, and from there on all players beyond are considered world class. The rating cap is around 93-95, as no player has exceeded a 94 rating since Ronaldinho and Iker Casillas (95 each) all the way back in 2005.

Now, let’s look at what Bayern Munich’s ratings should have looked like in my opinion after the 2020/21 season a.k.a. their FIFA 22 ratings. The change denoted in the bracket showcases the change from the FIFA 21 rating given in the previous article. New transfers will retro-actively be given a new FIFA 21 rating. You can read about the 2012/13 season here, the 2013/14 season here, the 2014/15 season here, the 2015/16 season here, the 2016/17 season here, the 2017/18 season here, and the 2018/19 season here, and the 2019/20 season here.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 91(+2)

Neuer continued to be an elite keeper, bailing out the backline countless times. The greatest of all time.

Alexander Nübel - 75(-3)

Nübel only played one game and was not impressive in any way.

Sven Ulreich - 69(-3)

Ulreich did not play in the league at all.

Defenders

David Alaba - 84(-2)

Alaba seemed unmotivated and clumsy the entire season, his mind already out of Munich.

Niklas Süle - 84(+1)

Süle played well this season, but didn’t set the world alight in any manner.

Tanguy Nianzou - 71

Nianzou barely got minutes due to injuries.

Jérôme Boateng - 82(-2)

Boateng was similarly clumsy in defense this season, and definitely not as quick as he was the season prior.

Lucas Hernández - 83(+4)

Lucas was simply brilliant when he played but struggled to be fit the entire season.

Alphonso Davies - 84(+1)

Davies was a level below what he was the season prior, but definitely still class. He gets the upgrade as his rating is definitely still too low as of now.

Benjamin Pavard - 83(-2)

Pavard was inconsistent this season.

Josip Stanišić - 66

Nothing extremely impressive, but Stanišić showed he has a place in this Bayern team.

Bouna Sarr - 79(-4)

Sarr was excellent at Marseille which justified his purchase, but he seemed to have lost a leg or something after moving to Munich.

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich - 92(+1)

Best midfielder in the world. The most complete player in the world. Need I say more?

Marc Roca - 74(-4)

Roca was barely present this season. A casualty of the rift between Flick and Brazzo.

Javi Martínez - 75(-4)

Javi’s final season saw him continue his role as a squad player behind the rest of the defense and midfield.

Leon Goretzka - 87(+1)

Goretzka was a machine this season, creatively, defensively and even when getting at the end of moves with late runs.

Corentin Tolisso - 74(-3)

Tolisso barely featured this season, and was not a player who left his stamp on the season.

Jamal Musiala - 79

Musiala exploded onto the scene this season, saving the injury-ravaged squad during the Rückrunde.

Attackers

Thomas Müller - 90(+1)

Müller continued to be world class under Flick, upping his goalscoring threat alongside his creative side, two facets of the player that had previously not combined in any true form.

Douglas Costa - 78(-3)

Douglas was not the player he was when we originally sold him to Juventus. He was only used as a backup anyway.

Serge Gnabry - 88(-2)

Gnabry seemed to be at his very best at times, but frustratingly poor at other times. Very inconsistent.

Kingsley Coman - 85

Coman was similarly inconsistent.

Leroy Sané - 83(-1)

Sané’s debut was disappointing. In hindsight it was just him working off his rust after a year on the shelf in Manchester, but we still expected more.

Joshua Zirkzee - 71(-3)

Zirkzee barely got game time this season.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 79(+1)

Choupo took over the role of backup striker this season, and was okay.

Robert Lewandowski - 94(-1)

God, Lewandowski was just on another level but the same way Neuer downgraded in the 15/16 season, Lewandowski must also be notched down a peg due to a poor return in Europe and the cup.

What do you think of these ratings? Are there any you would change? Have I had more howlers than EA? (If you answer yes I will be under your bed tonight). The discussion is open as always.