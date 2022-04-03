Bayern Munich’s winners and losers for the latest market value update

The highly respected website transfermarkt.de recently updated the market values in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich saw some winners and losers in this latest market value update. Despite some players losing value, Bayern Munich boasts an incredible statistic. Bayern dominates the market value ranking, with six Bayern players among the ten most valuable players in the Bundesliga.

The two biggest losers in this market update for Bayern were the two newcomers from RB Leipzig, unsurprisingly. Dayot Upamecano was the biggest loser with his market value falling by 10 million euros down to 45 million euros. Marcel Sabitzer saw a large drop as well as his value was diminished by five million euros and now sits at 22 million euros.

Tianguy Nianzou’s value also dropped but only by two million euros as he now sits at nine million euros. As for the winners, Kingsley Coman had his market value increase by five million euros to 60 million euros. Meanwhile, Bayern youngster Paul Wanner increased his value from just 750,000 euros to two million euros.

