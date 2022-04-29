Serge Gnabry’s contract conundrum at Bayern Munich and why he hasn't signed an extension yet

The situation with Serge Gnabry’s contract renewal is getting all too familiar. The contract talks are stalling and the winger’s future at Bayern Munich is increasingly in doubt. Bayern’s front office allegedly submitted an improved offer, but Serge still hasn’t accepted it. What is going on?

According to Bild’s latest information, the winger would earn around 17 to 19 million euros, but Serge might not be satisfied with the offer. This salary would put him among the top earners of the club, and he would be in the salary range of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

The front office isn’t planning on increasing the offer and would like to set a deadline for Gnabry’s signature. Bayern wants to avoid the possibility of Gnabry leaving on a free transfer.

Gnabry is reportedly disappointed with so far very difficult contract renegotiation talks that have been going on for months. He feels as if he isn’t valued as much as Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, or even Coman, who all have already gotten long-term contracts.

The relationship between the player and the management has gotten cold, and the contract talks might get tough, and we might see Gnabry on his way away from Munich.

Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid are among the clubs that have been rumored to have interest in Gnabry should he hit the transfer market.