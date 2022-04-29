Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, Nagelsmann’s planned experiments, and more!

With the title wrapped up and the season all but over, Bayern Munich fans have only the games themselves to look forward to now. With nothing left on the line, coach Julian Nagelsmann has the freedom to whatever he likes in these last few games, such as giving chances to youngsters and trying out new tactics. How will he use the time he’s been given? Well, let’s see.

Team news

Thomas Muller is suffering from an illness and won’t be able to play, while Kingsley Coman is doubtful for the game with an ankle injury. According to the coach Dayot Upamecano might also get the weekend off for unspecified family reasons. Otherwise, most of the Bayern roster should be ready for the game.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Nagelsmann confirmed that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will start, likely replacing Thomas Muller in the lineup. But since he isn’t an attacking midfielder like Muller, this may hint at a formation change of some sort. Choupo could play to the left of Robert Lewandowski, with Leroy Sane starting on the right wing. Either that or Choupo and Lewy could work together in a dual-striker system, with Sane and Musiala/Gnabry as wingers.

In midfield, Nagelsmann said Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are training well and will likely start, but Marcel Sabitzer also has a chance to make the XI. It may be possible that Sabitzer could be deployed as the attacking-midfielder in Muller’s position, or the coach might field a 4-3-3. He has plenty of leeway to experiment with formations now that the title has been secured. Expect to see early subs as well.

In defense, Alphonso Davies is likely to start at left-back, with Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule manning the center. Benjamin Pavard likely starts at right-back, while Manuel Neuer plays in his usual role between the sticks. It’s hard to predict the exact makeup of tomorrow’s XI given how many options Nagelsmann has to pick from, but here’s how the lineup could end up looking:

Other options:

Jamal Musiala in for Marcel Sabitzer at AM (or on the wing, with Choupo moving inside).

Omar Richards in for Alphonso Davies at left-back.

Tanguy Nianzou in for either of the two center-backs.

Josip Stanisic in for Benjamin Pavard at right-back.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!