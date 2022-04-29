Bild breaks down the latest: Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, the club wants Romelu Lukaku, fans could hit beer early on a Friday

Bild’s Christian Falk and Heiko Niedderer tackled the ongoing Robert Lewandowski drama at Bayern Munich and captured what can be considered the latest news on Falk’s Bayern Insider podcast

If true, this would certainly be enough to drive many fans to hit the bottle early on a Friday.

“We’ve heard that Lewandowski definitely wants to leave, but Bayern don’t want to let him go. Barcelona are offering Lewandowski over €30 million gross per year, which is making Bayern nervous,” Falk said per @iMiaSanMia.

So, if Lewandowski leaves (still highly doubtful), who would Bayern Munich seek to replace him? According to the Bild duo, Chelsea FC striker (and potential outcast) Romelu Lukaku is the top choice.

Per Falk and Niedderer, Lukaku has been a subject of interest at the club since his days at Everton. The roadblock for Bayern Munich in procuring Lukaku is that Chelsea would probably like a big transfer fee for him and that Lukaku’s wages are ridiculous (€12 million net).

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is another top selection, but is just too expensive (€75 million to €80 million).