Is Robert Lewandowski getting impatient with Bayern Munich’s methodical approach to contract talks?

For anyone hoping for a quick resolution after the contract talks between Bayern Munich and Pini Zahavi occurred on Thursday, you will be disappointed.

And if you are Robert Lewandowski, you will be really perturbed.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Poland international is “unhappy” with the outcome of the contract discussions that occurred between Zahavi and the Bavarians. Lewandowski is anxious to figure out what his future looks like, while Bayern Munich is preferring to take a deliberate approach to the discussions.

Bild stated that Lewandowski is leaning toward moving on this summer rather than potentially leaving on a free transfer in 2023 if a deal cannot be reached. Bayern Munich, however, does not want to let it’s top scorer go any time soon.

Unless the two parties can agree on money and the length of an extension in a timely manner, the talks could go from warm to frosty no matter how hot it gets this summer.