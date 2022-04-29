Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 47 — Why you should celebrate Bayern Munich’s title; Examining Robert Lewandowski’s status; Erling Haaland’s chat with Brazzo; A big miss by Bayern; Striker options; and MORE!

In the wake of Bayern Munich’s 10th consecutive Bundesliga title being clinched, some fans felt a little bitter thinking about what might have been for this season. While that might be natural, take a little time from thinking about what didn’t happen and focus on what did.

Ten straight league crowns is no joke!

On this episode, we tackle that topic and a whole lot more. This is what we have on tap:

A look at Bayern Munich’s title run and why it’s okay to just celebrate the accomplishment even if you feel like this squad should have done more.

The latest on Robert Lewandowski contract talks and where things might be headed.

Erling Haaland spent “hours” talking to Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic at the sporting director’s home...what does that mean?

Bayern Munich’s others option at striker should Lewandowski bolt.

Why that story about Bayern Munich’s last ditch effort to get Nico Schlotterbeck might be true.

