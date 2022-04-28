Report: Bayern Munich begin contract talks with Robert Lewandowski

According to a new report posted by Bild, Bayern Munich held the first round of new contract talks with Robert Lewandowski and his noted agent, Pini Zahavi. There has been much speculation about what FC Bayern plans to do with their star striker given the complicated financial future of the club, combined with expected upcoming extensions for team captain Manuel Neuer and the Raumdeuter himself, Thomas Müller.

According to Bild, Bayern’s squad planner Marco Neppe, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, and CEO Oliver Kahn all sat down with Zahavi at a local restaurant in Munich as they began negotiations. With rumors of Lewandowski’s interested in a move to FC Barcelona it is encouraging to see the club take this situation seriously even if Lewandowski was not present at the meeting itself.

Some further key bits of information coming from this Bild report that is worth noting is that first and foremost, FC Bayern is unwilling to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer. That’s important because it most likely will lead to one of two things: Bayern gets the much-wanted extension with Lewandowski or they run the risk of a David Alaba/Niklas Süle situation where they leave on a free transfer.

This remains to be a situation worth observing as we can expect further meetings and conversations to follow as we make our way into the summer offseason.