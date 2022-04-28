Bayern Munich’s revenues from this season’s Champions League revealed

Bayern Munich was knocked out of the Champions League earlier than expected this year after. As they faced Villareal in the quarter-final, Unai Emery’s side managed to dominate the first match and won 1:0. In the return leg in Munich, Bayern was dominant, but in the end, conceded a late equalizer, which saw them exit the competition.

But despite this setback, the team managed to receive a handsome sum of money. According to Sport Bild’s resources, Bayern Munich‘s revenues from the Champions League this season amount to €107.4 million.

This money will be surely put to good use since Bayern is looking for a couple of reinforcements for the squad. With the futures of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry in doubt, the front office will need every penny for the rebuild.

Bayern Munich is still one of the financially most stable clubs, and with recent expensive contract extensions, the club will use this money wisely!