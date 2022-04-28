Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Dayot Upamecano are in doubt for Mainz; Kingsley Coman returns; and MORE!

According to a report from kicker, Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller and Dayot Upamecano could miss this weekend’s Bundesliga match against Mainz 05:

Müller is slowed down by a cold and Bayern Munich has not yet announced anything about Upamecano.

Jamal Musiala is expected to replace Müller in the starting XI for Julian Nagelsmann. The case with Upamecano is curious, though. Very little has been released about what his status is, what ails him, or even what is going on with the former RB Leipzig center-back. Tanguy Nianzou is likely to take Upamecano’s spot in the starting lineup.

There was, however, some good news. Kingsley Coman rejoined his teammates for team training after several days of working out individually.

In addition, Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidovic are expected to be among the players who could get more minutes in the final three games. Game time for outgoing defender Niklas Süle and seldom-used players like Marc Roca, Omar Richards, and Josip Stanisic should be also be interesting to watch play out as well.