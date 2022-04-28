Some potential options to replace Robert Lewandowski are just too expensive for Bayern Munich

Two of the players most prominently mentioned as potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich are Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick.

At 22-years-old, Nunez is considered one of the rising strikers in the game and is drawing a ton of attention on the transfer market. How eager Benfica is to sell the Uruguayan remains to be seen, but the forward has 33 goals and four assists in 38 games across all competitions this season, which might make him more attractive to buyers than ever.

Meanwhile, Schick is 26 and just rounding into his prime. This season, Schick has compiled 21 goals and three assists in 28 games across all competitions.

Both players are undoubtedly good, quality strikers.

Neither player is Lewandowski — and it appears unlikely that Bayern Munich will be able to land either Nunez or Schick. According to a report from Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch, both Nunez and Schick are simply too expensive for the Bavarians, as each player is expected draw between €80 million and €100 million.