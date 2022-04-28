Add Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic to the list of possible Robert Lewandowski replacements at Bayern Munich

Fire up the Bayern Munich transfer rumor alarm...

The 2018/19 season saw Luka Jovic take the Bundesliga by storm while at Eintracht Frankfurt. Teaming with Ante Rebic, Filip Kostic, and Sebastien Haller, Jovic helped Die Adler have one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe under then-coach Adi Hütter.

Jovic, of course, parlayed his season totals of 27 goals and seven assists in 48 games across all competitions into a move to Real Madrid. Since then, however, things have not worked out.

Being stuck behind Karim Benzema, some poor decision-making, and numerous injuries and illnesses have led to a rocky road at Real Madrid. Jovic even returned to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2020/21 season for a loan stint, but ultimately made his way back to Los Blancos.

Now, though, Jovic could be drawing some rekindled interest from the Bundesliga — including Bayern Munich.

According to Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Jovic is back on Bayern Munich’s wanted list just a few years after the club failed to land the Serbian in the transfer market.

Jovic is considered to be an affordable solution to Bayern Munich’s potential problem if Robert Lewandowski bolts for FC Barcelona. If such a scenario played out, could Jovic find his old Bundesliga magic?