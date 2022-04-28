Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Mainz 05 vs. Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich has already clinched the Bundesliga title for the season, but there are still three games to go.

The Bavarians will squad off against a pesky Mainz 05 squad and Julian Nagelsmann could deviate from his normal set of starters in an attempt to give the club a chance to look at some of the lesser used boys, along with a few youngsters.

Nagelsmann’s player management will be the focal point for the match, but there is more to talk about as well, so this is what we have on tap:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some squad news on Bayern Munich.

A guess at what Julian Nagelsmann is going to do and who he is going to play.

A prediction on the match.

