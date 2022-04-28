Report: Bayern Munich made last ditch effort on Nico Schlotterbeck, but it was too late

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), SC Freiburg center-back and Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck has agreed to a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

While Schlotterbeck denied reports just last week that he was headed to BVB, the German outlet stated that Bayern Munich made a late attempt to convince the talented 22-year-old that he should transfer to Bavaria.

The call was too little, too late, however.

Schlotterbeck had — allegedly — already given Borussia Dortmund his word and did not want to break his commitment. Bild also said that Bayern Munich even offered Schlotterbeck more money than Borussia Dortmund, but the talented youngster could not be swayed by the extra cash.

Whether this report is true or not remains to be seen, but Schlotterbeck has stated in the past that he would prefer to remain in Germany and that he felt like he was ready to move to a bigger club.

With Bayern Munich balking at signing Schlotterbeck earlier in this process, it is reasonable to think that the youngster focused on getting a deal done with Dortmund. It is also conceivable that the Bavarians assessed what the defensive corps might look like in three years and decided that a move for Schlotterbeck might be a good idea.