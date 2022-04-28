 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: FC Barcelona lays down financial framework for deal with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

The transfer fee is in in the neighborhood of what Bayern Munich might want, but will the Bavarians ultimately entertain it?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, FC Barcelona has communicated with Pini Zahavi, the agent of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, and told him what a deal for his client might look like.

Per Romero, FC Barcelona told Zahavi that it could go as high as €30 million to €35 million for a transfer fee and that the club would be willing to offer the Poland international a two-year contract with an option for a third year:

NEWS @jijantesfc

EXTENSION: Barça has communicated to Pini Zahavi that it is willing to reach up to 30-35M for the transfer of Lewa. They offer him a 2+1 contract and ask him to put pressure on him to get out #jijantesfc #mercato

If true, it is hard to discern how this would affect anything at the moment for Lewandowski or Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich would likely want more money for a transfer fee and Lewandowski might want a guaranteed third year on his contract.

Romero is also reporting that Lewandowski would take a pay cut to go to FC Barcelona, which is something that had been previously reported.

Despite all of the noise emanating from Spain, it still appears that both Bayern Munich and Lewandowski want to work out a contract extension. As far the competition goes, FC Barcelona seems to be the only legitimate contender for Lewandowski at this time — and the Catalans are facing some difficult financial limitations.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...