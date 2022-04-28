Report: FC Barcelona lays down financial framework for deal with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, FC Barcelona has communicated with Pini Zahavi, the agent of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, and told him what a deal for his client might look like.

Per Romero, FC Barcelona told Zahavi that it could go as high as €30 million to €35 million for a transfer fee and that the club would be willing to offer the Poland international a two-year contract with an option for a third year:

NEWS @jijantesfc EXTENSION: Barça has communicated to Pini Zahavi that it is willing to reach up to 30-35M for the transfer of Lewa. They offer him a 2+1 contract and ask him to put pressure on him to get out #jijantesfc #mercato

If true, it is hard to discern how this would affect anything at the moment for Lewandowski or Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich would likely want more money for a transfer fee and Lewandowski might want a guaranteed third year on his contract.

Romero is also reporting that Lewandowski would take a pay cut to go to FC Barcelona, which is something that had been previously reported.

Despite all of the noise emanating from Spain, it still appears that both Bayern Munich and Lewandowski want to work out a contract extension. As far the competition goes, FC Barcelona seems to be the only legitimate contender for Lewandowski at this time — and the Catalans are facing some difficult financial limitations.