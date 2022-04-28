FC Barcelona dreams of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez

According to Sport journalist Albert Roge, FC Barcelona “dreams” of signing Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez is said to have “great memories” of playing in La Liga and it seems as if Barca would like to capitalize on those fond feelings. Hernandez, of course, played Atlético Madrid before becoming Bayern Munich’s record-signing back in 2019:

⚠️ En el Barça sueñan con el fichaje de Lucas Hernández, que reforzaría el lateral izquierdo y el central zurdo. Tiene contrato hasta 2024. El jugador tiene un gran recuerdo de LaLiga. El gran obstáculo es el elevado precio de salida que pedirá el Bayern @sport #fcblive pic.twitter.com/fsQw5XJ9TC — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) April 27, 2022

At Barça they dream of signing Lucas Hernández, who would reinforce the left-back and the left-handed centre-back. He has a contract until 2024. The player has great memories of LaLiga. The big obstacle is the high starting price that Bayern will ask for @sport #fcblive

Sport1’s Kerry Hau, however, is throwing some cold water on any notion that Bayern Munich would be immediately interested in selling Hernandez.

What neither Hau, nor anyone else, can answer at this point is if Hernandez will want to move on when his contract expires in 2024. Should the player decide he would like to leave Bayern Munich, it would likely not come to light until next season, which would set the table for him to be sold in the summer of 2023.

Again, though, it is all just speculation that Hernandez would even want to leave Bavaria at this point.